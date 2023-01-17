Alpine Al attacked again

Alpine Al represents Smithers on Main Street 24/7, 365 days a year. His horn has been broken off twice in the past month. (File photo)

An iconic piece of Main Street in Smithers has been broken again.

The wooden alpine man statue that welcomes people downtown has now needed repairs twice within a month.

The town’s director of operations, Chris Lawrence, said the town received a report Friday afternoon Jan. 13 of apparent damage to Alpine Al’s horn.

“The operations crew removed the horn and brought it back to the works yard as soon as we were notified. On Monday morning, the crew made another repair and tested its durability. While we do not have substantiated evidence of vandalism, we can only speculate at this point. However, we have notified the RCMP and opened a file,” Lawrence said.

This is the second time Alpine Al’s horn has been damaged. In December when someone broke off the horn from the Alpenhorn Man and threw it onto the street. At the time, Smithers mayor Gladys Atrill called the vandalism “crummy.”

The horn was then repaired and attached to Alpine Al once again.

The RCMP is gathering information, and anyone with knowledge of the vandalism is asked to call the Smithers RCMP detachment at 250-847-3233.

– with files from Deb Meissner

