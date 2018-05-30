Map of the restricted area around the Allie Lake wildfire provided by the BC Wildfire Service.

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

The Allie Lake wildfire is now 100 per cent contained.

“It sure is,” confirmed BC Wildfire Service information officer Jody Lucius. “We’ve upgraded the status of the fire from out of control to being held.”

Lucious said the service no longer expects the fire will grow any further due to the current weather and resources deployed to the fire.

More than seven millimetres of rain fell on the fire overnight, which the BC Wildfire Service noted as aiding suppression efforts.

“For public safety and to enable our crews to continue to work on suppression we do ask the public to remain out of that area,” said Lucious.

Fire crews are still working on fortifying guards already in place, moping up the fire’s edges and extinguishing hot spots within the fire’s perimeter. Assessments on trees in danger of falling will also be done in key areas of the fires in the coming days, as well as a scan of the fire to help identify more hot spots.

The area restriction order is still in place and recreation sites remain closed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax
Next story
Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

Just Posted

Province launches new bus service to replace some discontinued Greyhound routes

As Greyhound passenger service departs northern B.C., province launches BC Bus North

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

BC School Sports Outstanding School Award goes to BVCS

Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) was honoured with a prestigious province-wide award… Continue reading

Big bike season on Bulkley roads and trails

Tour de Smithers and Upchuk coming up during bump in SMBA membership.

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

UPDATE: CP Rail reaches deal with union to end strike

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax

Jens von Bergmann of Vancouver said says the province bungled the rollout

B.C. kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles

The operator of an Enderby kennel has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge.

Christy Clark gets a new job

Former B.C. premier joins Vancouver law firm

Most Read