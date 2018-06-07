Alleged international money launderer arrested at River Rock Casino

B.C. RCMP say $75,000 in cash was seized from Dan Bui Shun Jin’s Richmond hotel, as well as documents

A man has been arrested and issued a deportation notice in an alleged money laundering scheme.

Dan Bui Shun Jin, an alleged “high roller” with international ties who arrived in B.C. in late May, was arrested on May 25 while staying at the River Rock Casino in Richmond, RCMP said Wednesday.

The probe involved the Canada Border Services Agency, the BC Lottery Corporation and a special police unit focused on joint illegal gaming.

Officers seized $75,000 and documents in Jin’s hotel room that detailed his alleged involvement in money laundering, as well as his alleged money-moving scheme through Vancouver International Airport.

According to police, the documents revealed that a money courier, a woman visiting from the U.S., had been directed to pick up an estimated $25,000 in bulk cash from an unidentified man in a parking lot in Las Vegas.

She was then directed to deliver that cash to Jin at the River Rock Casino. Police said the woman was referred for examination by border security upon arriving in Richmond.

Jin was issued a deportation order on June 5, through an admissibility and detention review held before the Immigration and Refugee Board. He is being held in detention pending deportation. Police did not specify where Jin is being deported.

RCMP allege Jin is at the centre of investigations internationally, including in Australia, the United States, Macau and Singapore.

He is suspected of laundering $855 million through Australian casinos. The U.S. has also issued a warrant for his arrest for fraud over $1.4 million, stemming from an investigation in Nevada.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-B.C. Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up
Next story
UPDATE: Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing B.C. men last seen in Ucluelet

Just Posted

Smithers choir performs Carnegie Hall

Local choir Nova Borealis was in New York to give musical landmark a taste of Bulkley Valley talent.

Walnut Elementary new school consultation Thursday

Meeting to discuss shared community space that can be anything from a library to a sports facility.

$450,000 to develop Prince George beef-packing plant

An estimated 700 jobs would be created in the North if the proposed plant becomes operational.

Uprivers documentary misrepresentations

Seabridge Gold vice president says he wants to correct the record on its KSM mining project.

Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre receives $15,000

Eleven communities in Bulkley Valley area receive grants from Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

FIFA World Cup preview: Uruguay expected to stomp through Group A

Suarez and Cavani leading the charge against Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Ex-B.C. Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up

From Nanaimo, Forsyth began racing World Cup events in 1997 and a national champion for skiing

B.C. restaurant chain turns 90, and celebrates with special menu

White Spot celebrates the milestone with a special menu and commemorative coins.

Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

Mortgage lending rules have been tightening with application of stress tests on borrowers

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers from hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Trudeau, Macron brace for Trump ahead of G7 with meeting in Ottawa

Prime Minister’s Office says the two men have signed a joint statement on multilateralism

Grey whale buried at B.C. dump exhumed added to provincial museum’s collection

A landfill on the west coast of Vancouver Island was the site of a unique event for scientists

At Guatemala volcano, weather and danger hinder search

Efforts were cut short again Wednesday when downpour forced teams to retreat for fear of mudslides

Most Read