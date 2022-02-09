FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

All remaining B.C. health-care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24

Dr. Bonnie Henry had initially hinted at mandate in the fall

All health-care professionals in B.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24, provincial health care officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Henry had initially hinted that such a mandate would come in the all after she announced that first long-term care workers and then all health-care workers attached to a health authority must be vaccinated.

Henry said that the health-care workers that fall under B.C.’s list of regulated health professions will be affected by the incoming rules. According to the province, there are 26 such health professions, 25 of which are regulated by 18 colleges.

Individuals such as doctors who do not have hospital or health authority facility privileges, dentists and chiropractors would be covered by the new mandate.

READ MORE: Mandatory COVID vaccines for private practitioners are coming: B.C. health officials

Questioned about the delay in announcing a deadline for these final health-care workers, Henry said there was a lot of “legalese” to sort out between the different regulatory colleges and organizations that regulate these professions.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcare

Previous story
Why Black Press Media is turning Facebook commenting off on COVID-related stories
Next story
B.C. to reveal updated COVID pandemic response next week

Just Posted

The Tenh Dẕetle Conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
Mount Edziza Conservancy in Tahltan territory renamed to Ice Mountain (Tenh Dẕetle)

A photo from a Dec. 2021 demonstration outside the BC Legislature building in Victoria. Gidimt’en Checkpoint group has submitted a report about the ongoing dispute on Wet’suwet’en territory in northwest B.C. to a UN expert panel looking into Militarization of Indigenous lands. (Black Press file photo)
Northwest B.C. pipeline opposition group submits report on militarization of Indigenous land to UN panel

(File photo)
Gov’t gives thumbs down to proposed mine north of Smithers

Crews erecting the Highway of Tears memorial totem pole at a pullout off Hwy 16, on Kitsumkalum territory just west of Terrace in 2020. Krista Fox will be visiting the totem pole in Terrace ahead of her 10-month long walk across Canada, commencing from Victoria. (File photo)
Saskatchewan woman walking across Canada for MMIWG to stop by northwest B.C.