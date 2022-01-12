All Native Basketball Tournament date changed again

Peter Haugan, ANBT organizer, said the competition has been postponed until April. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

The All Native Basketball Tournament’s (ANBT) start has changed to a third date to accommodate those attending the junior competition a few weeks earlier. The annual ANBT competition has been finalized for the first week of April in Prince Rupert, the organization announced on Jan. 11.

“We have now booked space for the week at the Jim Ciccone Civic Center for the week starting on April 1 or 2 depending on how many teams sign up,” the ANTB stated. “This date is [set] in stone now.”

The rescheduling comes days after the 10-member tournament committee met on Jan. 7 to postpone the tournament which was originally set for Feb. 12, then changed to March 27, due to the worsening COVID-19 situation, to now being held in April.

The decision to further postpone the tournament was made in order to leave a week of time between the end of the Junior ANBT in Kelowna, which ends on Feb. 27, Peter Haugan, tournament organizer, told The Northern View.

There is a large overlap of families who participate in the senior and juniors tournament, Haugan said.

Currently, 56 teams from across the province have registered for the senior’s competition.

For teams still wishing to register, the deadline for entry fees and rosters is March 4. For more information, people may contact Peter Haugan at 250-624-1690 or email: peterhaugan@yahoo.com.

Norman Galimski | Journalist

