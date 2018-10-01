All candidates forums start tonight

Telkwa is the first to host a candidates forum. Smithers is Wednesday, and school board Thursday.

The two candidates for mayor of Telkwa will be answering questions Monday night at Telkwa Elementary School starting at 7 p.m.

Audience members will have an opportunity to ask Brad Layton and John McDivitt about the topics important to them.

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce and Northern Real Estate Board is also hosting a Smithers candidates forum Wednesday at Della Herman Theatre. It starts at 7 p.m.

There are a full slate of council candidates, with 10 people jockeying for six positions. Incumbent Mayor Taylor Bachrach will also have some competition this year from candidate Randy Bell.

Bulkley Valley School District 54 is hosting its own school trustee candidate forum 7 p.m. Thursday at the school board office on Montreal Street.