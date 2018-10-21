Hazelton Mayor Alice Maitland (centre) receives a lifetime award at 2016 UBCM conference. (Contributed photo)

Alice Maitland’s 42-year reign as Hazelton mayor ends

Maitland was upbeat about the change in Hazelton after Dennis Sterritt elected.

Change is inevitable.

For the time since 1976, Alice Maitland won’t be mayor of the Village of Hazelton.

Maitland was defeated by housing and infrastructure advisor for the Gitksan Government Commission Dennis Sterritt. The vote total was 76-45 for the new mayor-elect.

Sterritt has not responded to The Interior News yet.

Maitland said she wasn’t surprised by the results as she felt it was time for the next generation to take the reins.

“I know that it’s considered as a loss but it really isn’t. I think it’s a change and changes are not always bad,” Maitland said.

“The new mayor is young. While he hasn’t got experience in municipal government, he’s done a lot of administration and he certainly is quite a smart, upcoming guy and I think he will be a good mayor.”

Maitland was upbeat when she spoke with The Interior News on Sunday.

Although she’ll miss her job, Maitland said she’s happy she no longer has to worry about snow plowing, attending board meetings and other mayoral and council duties.

The long-time mayor has no set plans for the future other than to take things day by day.

“If there’s things that I can do politically in the larger community or in this small town, I certainly will be doing them,” Maitland said.

“I’m just going to make sure that I’m a positive force in this community and not somebody that tries to tear down some people that have offered their time and their lives to come in and be the government. I know that they’ll do a good job and maybe better than I did.”

Previous story
B.C. Youtuber to seal himself ‘in a jar’ to demonstrate impacts of climate change
Next story
Gail Lowry re-elected mayor of New Hazelton

Just Posted

Alice Maitland’s 42-year reign as Hazelton mayor ends

Maitland was upbeat about the change in Hazelton after Dennis Sterritt elected.

Gail Lowry re-elected mayor of New Hazelton

Lowry will be serving her third straight term as mayor.

Incumbents and acclaimed mayors win elections all across B.C.’s north

Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected

World music supergroup coming to Smithers

BC World Music Collective at Della Herman Theatre Oct. 24.

Where to store Valley’s history

A proposed temporary museum space solution to protect the Bulkley Valley’s history.

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

B.C. Youtuber to seal himself ‘in a jar’ to demonstrate impacts of climate change

Kurtis Baute wants to see how long he can last in a 1,000 cubic foot, air-tight greenhouse

One of Taiwan’s fastest trains derails, killing at least 18

The train was carrying more than 360 people

Scheer marks one-year countdown to federal election with campaign-style speech

Conservative Leader insists that it will be Justin Trudeau who ‘makes it personal’

Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities

Mail will still be delivered but it will be delayed

B.C. VIEWS: Residents have had enough of catering to squatters

Media myth of homeless victims offends those who know better

B.C. man sets new Canadian marathon record at Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Cam Levins ran it in two hours nine minutes 25 seconds

B.C. Liberals’ hopes high as Nanaimo by-election approaches

Historically safe NDP seat vacated by long-time MLA Leonard Krog

Leaving B.C.’s electoral reform to a referendum is ‘ridiculous’: professor

B.C. voters getting ballots in the mail on proposal to change electoral system

Most Read