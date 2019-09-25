Alex Cuba speaks to fans at Bulkley Valley Brewery listening party on Sept. 19 for his new album “Sublime” at a listening party. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Alex Cuba previews new album at Sept. 19 listening party

“Sublime” was released worldwide digitally on Sept. 20

For his latest album, Alex Cuba was looking for a challenge.

While the juno award-winning Smithers, B.C. artist is used to playing guitar to accompany his music, he decided to get a little bit more ambitious with his latest album Sublime.

Released on Sept. 20, the album features Cuba on every instrument.

“This is the first time that I’ve done that I think that makes a different sound, but also its a more intimate album, it’s more straight to the heart.”

Cuba said when he realized he was going to be in Smithers for the release of the album there wasn’t enough time to book a show.

There was, however, enough time for something a little different.

“We decided to do a listening party, something different, something new for the community and I think it went really well.”

The party held at the Bulkley Valley Brewery Sept. 19 was curated by Cuba, who gave brief introductions to each of the songs and explained the work and meaning behind them before giving listeners a chance to hear the album for the very first time.

When asked what his favourite thing about Smithers was, he said it was a no brainer: how open people are.

“They’re really ready to embrace a lot and remain as a community, that’s what I think I love the most about Smithers.

“Besides, those mountains are beautiful.”

Sublime can be purchased at Mountain Eagle Books or Interior Stationary.

Cuba will be performing in Smithers Nov. 1 at the Della Herman Theatre.


Fans give a final round of applause at the end of Alex Cuba’s listening party for his new album “Sublime” held at the Bulkley Valley Brewery on Sept. 19. The album was released worldwide digitally on Sept. 20. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

