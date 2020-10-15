Alex Cuba continues winning Awards and Nominations

Smithers resident and world-renowned musician Alex Cuba, continues to write and record award-worthy music.

His latest album Sublime, released September 20, 2019 has been nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards for Best Singer-Songwriter Album” and Best Engineered Album.

Cuba expressed his excitement over the nominations.

“It’s always an amazing thing to get that type of recognition for the work we do, it’s simply beautiful,” he said.

Cuba is quick to note John “Beetle” Bailey, his recording engineer for the album, could possibly be the first Canadian engineer to be nominated for a Latin Grammy, although that has yet to be confirmed, it quite clearly pleases Cuba.

Cuba has an extensive litany of nominations and awards, 20 in all, that now includes seven Latin Grammy nominations, four of which he has won, two Juno Awards, and three Grammy nominations.

The 2020 Latin Grammy Awards will be broadcast on November 19, at 8 p.m. EST from Miami, Florida.

Cuba is not sitting idle in the meantime.

He has a new single and video from his Latin Grammy nominated album called Est Situacion being released on October 16.

Cuba has a combination of live and virtual performances October 15, 16 and 17.

This includes The Resounding Concert on the 17th, that supports Koerner Hall and the Royal Conservatory.

This event includes appearances by celebrities Buffy Sainte-Marie, Meryl Streep and many others.

Finally, on October 29th Cuba has a virtual event, Canada’s Great Kitchen Party.

Then the Latin Grammy Awards, November 19, rounds out a very busy and exciting fall for Cuba.

“I’m very excited, very happy,” he said.



