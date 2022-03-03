Alex Cuba album nominated for Juno Award

Mendó is nominated in the Global Album of the Year category

Alex Cuba’s album Mendó, which means essence or soul, has racked up another accolade.

Smithers’ own Latin music sensation is nominated for the Juno Awards Global Album of the year.

“Thank you Canada and @thejunoawards for recognizing my work, with love from The Latin Music Capital Of Canada I am happy to announce this nomination,” Cuba said in a Facebook post March 1.

Cuba released Mendó in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said heavily influenced the project.

“It was an album that came from the necessity of it, that a musician has to create and making the impossible possible so, different things came out of me while making this album,” Cuba said.

On the album, Cuba collaborates with international artists such as Lila Downs and Gilberto Santa Rosa, all working remotely.

“It was a fantastic time to make music, and everyone just signed on right away and we got it done,” said Cuba.

Mendó was previously nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop Album category. The Grammys were originally scheduled to be awarded at the end of January, but the ceremony was postponed until April 3.

The Juno Awards ceremony is scheduled for May 15.

In his career Cuba has been nominated for four Grammys and five Latin Grammys (of which he won four).



