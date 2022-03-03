Alex Cuba took the stage this summer at a scaled back Canada Celebration. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Alex Cuba took the stage this summer at a scaled back Canada Celebration. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Alex Cuba album nominated for Juno Award

Mendó is nominated in the Global Album of the Year category

Alex Cuba’s album Mendó, which means essence or soul, has racked up another accolade.

Smithers’ own Latin music sensation is nominated for the Juno Awards Global Album of the year.

“Thank you Canada and @thejunoawards for recognizing my work, with love from The Latin Music Capital Of Canada I am happy to announce this nomination,” Cuba said in a Facebook post March 1.

READ MORE: New Alex Cuba album available today

Cuba released Mendó in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said heavily influenced the project.

“It was an album that came from the necessity of it, that a musician has to create and making the impossible possible so, different things came out of me while making this album,” Cuba said.

On the album, Cuba collaborates with international artists such as Lila Downs and Gilberto Santa Rosa, all working remotely.

READ MORE: Alex Cuba nominated for another Grammy award

“It was a fantastic time to make music, and everyone just signed on right away and we got it done,” said Cuba.

Mendó was previously nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop Album category. The Grammys were originally scheduled to be awarded at the end of January, but the ceremony was postponed until April 3.

The Juno Awards ceremony is scheduled for May 15.

In his career Cuba has been nominated for four Grammys and five Latin Grammys (of which he won four).


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sacred fire lit after overdoses claim 3 lives over 4 days in Tsilhqot’in Nation
Next story
Provincial 2022 budget allows for investments in childcare and programs for B.C. families

Just Posted

Alex Cuba took the stage this summer at a scaled back Canada Celebration. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Alex Cuba album nominated for Juno Award

Telkwa Coal founder Mark Gray announced last week the company has submitted its Environmental Assessment Certificate application. (Interior News file photo)
Telkwa Coal submits Environmental Assessment Certificate application

Smithers Regional Airport has received $505,000 in COVID-relief funding from the federal government. (File Photo)
Smithers airport receives $505,000 in COVID-relief funding

Eryn Czirfusz receives her U21 championship gold medal from coach Monica Makar in Comox Valley Feb. 27. (Submitted photo) Eryn Czirfusz receives her U21 championship gold medal from coach Monica Makar in Comox Valley Feb. 27. (Submitted photo)
Former Smithers Curling Club curler wins gold in provincial U21 championship