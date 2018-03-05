Premier Rachel Notley reiterated that B.C.’s actions on the Trans Mountain pipeline are illegal and must be reversed. (Photo by The Canadian Press)

Alberta to fight Burnaby’s appeal of NEB Trans Mountain approval: Notley

NEB had granted Kinder Morgan permission to work on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said that her province will fight Burnaby’s recent appeal of a National Energy Board decision to allow Trans Mountain work to continue in the city.

At a press conference Monday, Notley said that although the wine boycott may be over for now, she’s not planning to let B.C. continue stalling the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

“Later this week, the government of Alberta will intervene in the City of Burnaby’s appeal of the recent NEB decision,” said Notley, adding that Albertan officials are in Ottawa this week to discuss further measures with the federal government.

The pipeline dispute between the neighbouring provinces has gone on since the end of January when Premier John Horgan proposed new restrictions on diluted bitumen transportation by pipeline or rail, at least until the “behaviour” of spilled bitumen can be better understood and a response plan can be made.

Notley retaliated with a boycott of B.C. wine and a suspension of talks about buying B.C. electricity in early February.

The NEB, which had initially approved Trans Mountain in 2016, issued approvals for Kinder Morgan to start work on a tunnel route through Burnaby in mid-February, which Burnaby said it was seeking leave to appeal just two days later.

Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan has long been against the pipeline, citing the damage and disruption it would cause his city.

On Feb. 22, Notley dropped the wine ban after Horgan said that his government was preparing a constitutional reference case to demonstrate its right to impose new restrictions on the transport of Alberta crude oil.

Since then, talk about the pipeline had cooled until Notley Monday that not only would Alberta fight Burnaby’s appeal but threatened to bring back the wine ban and institute “other retaliatory measures” if B.C. didn’t stop fighting Trans Mountain.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. police departments to roll out electronic tickets
Next story
Alberta opposition leader would toll natural gas exports from B.C.

Just Posted

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue find another snowmobiler

Two weekends after two snowmobile incidents kept search and rescue busy, another man needed saving.

Home Hardware owner on new building traffic, apartment

Home Hardware manager Theo Bandstra on potential apartment and traffic at new Smithers building.

New practice brings doctor back to her roots

Dr. Quinn returns to Smithers to open Northern Roots Primary Care with two other physcians.

UPDATED: Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold facing numerous sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold, 28, has resigned from the BC Liberal Party following announcement of charges by RCMP

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Alzheimer’s Society predicts 940,000 people will suffer from dementia by 2031

Nanaimo restaurant owners awarded $1.7M in lawsuit

Supreme Court of B.C. justice finds CRA investigators were gleeful about anticipated prosecution

Canada takes the win at junior curling championship

Langley’s Tyler Tardi and his rink edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end

Canada Post owes Vancouver Island store owner nearly $30,000 in rent

Chris Ellis says Canada Post owes him nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent dating back a few years.

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Most Read