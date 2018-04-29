Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

Charges are pending against the driver of a commercial vehicle after a 35 year-old man from Alberta was struck and killed 90 km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23.

The Revelstoke RCMP received word of the incident around 3 p.m. on April 28.

According to a media release the man was standing alongside his pickup truck and camper when he was hit by a flat deck truck.

The British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) dispatched a helicopter to the scene; however the man was pronouced dead as BCAS arrived.

RCMP, the Trans-Canada East Traffic Services and a traffic analyst are investigating.

More to follow.

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Just Posted

Smithers rally supports resource jobs and pipeline

About 45 gathered at Main St and Hwy 16 in support of resource jobs and Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Bulkley Valley Otters chew up pool with five firsts at Moose Meet

Five first places, 13 second places and seven thirds at the Prince George Dental Moose Meet.

Another TRU Smithers soccer star

Chantal Gammie joins fellow Smithers student Robin Price at Thompson Rivers University.

Public advised to prepare for flood risk

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako advises people to watch for updates and be prepared.

Bulkley forestry audit finds safety issues

Six bridges with structural safety issues were found after audit of the Bulkley Timber Supply Area.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

Evacuation order issued for Nazko Valley homes due to flooding

46 house points are under evacuation

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Most Read