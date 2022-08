Hwy 97 is currently closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle incident. (FB photo)

DriveBC has issued a notice that the Alaska Highway (Hwy 97) is currently closed to traffic in both directions, following a motor vehicle incident and fire.

Highway 97, is closed in both directions. Vehicle incident between Suicide Hill Pullout and Sikanni Chief Rd (90 km north of Wonowon).

No further details are available at this time.

Further updates to follow.



