Air quality statement for Bulkley Valley and Lakes

Smithers air quality readings from St. Joseph’s School. (BC Air Quality)

A special air quality statement is in effect for Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District including Smithers and Burns Lake.

This is not an advisory and the latest air quality data is still at a low health risk level. There are no fires of note on the BC Wildfire map as of Tuesday evening, though conditions in the southern part of the province are extreme in some areas.

There are also no fire bans as of Tuesday evening in the Northwest fire zone.

The statement issued by Environment Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Environment Tuesday, July 24 at 8 p.m. reads as follows:

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

Be air aware! Check your local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care.

For more information on current air quality, see www.bcairquality.ca.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

Air quality statement for Bulkley Valley and Lakes

