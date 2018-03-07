Air quality advisory in Smithers

Woodstove use is prohibited during advisory unless it’s the only heat source.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with Northern Health and the Town of Smithers has issued an air quality advisory for Smithers because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.

For the duration of this advisory the use of woodstoves is prohibited in Smithers unless the woodstove is the only source of heat for the home.

Northern Health says people with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at bcairquality.ca.

Visit airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast air quality health index values.