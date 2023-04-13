Air Canada is not adding any additional flights for the summer out of YYD. (Thom Barker photo)

Air Canada sticks to one flight per day out of Smithers

Airline used to fly twice a day out of Smithers

This summer, Air Canada will be keeping something similar to its current once-per-day schedule out of Smithers Regional Airport (YYD) to the chagrin of the mayor and contrary to earlier indications.

The airline used to fly out of YYD twice a day and there were plans for that to start up again this summer.

However, the company said in an email to The Interior News their express flights operated by Jazz between Smithers and Vancouver will be daily this summer due to operational considerations.

“As Air Canada continues to rebuild its network, we are making adjustments to the summer schedule across our regional service, which are required in an environment of some resource constraints,” the statement continued.

Mayor Gladys Atrill said this is hard news for the region.

“I have responded to Air Canada and I hope there will be a follow-up discussion, I also followed up with our MP,” she said at Tuesday night’s council meeting. “Council needs to get involved, I don’t know what our success rate will be, but it is not good news for our community.”

