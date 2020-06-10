Air Canada to resume flights to YYD in July

Airline suspended flights in and out of Smithers during the pandemic

Air Canada is set to resume flights into the Smithers airport in July.

According to the airline’s website, the flights will be limited to once a day to start.

Acting Mayor Gladys Attrill said getting some flights going again, of course, is good news.

“I’m relieved, of course, the airport is a big pillar in our community, supporting residents, supporting specialists, supporting business, so I’m certainly looking forward to the day when the airport… operational and receiving flights on a full schedule again,” she said.

Air Canada and Central Mountain Air suspended all their flights into YYD mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension applied to both incoming and outgoing flights.

Air Canada redirected all passengers through the Northwest Regional Airport in Terrace (YXT).

In a March 24 press release, the Town of Smithers confirmed other airport services will be maintained.

“The Airport Administration Office and the Town of Smithers confirms that essential airport services such as access for emergency medical evacuations, charter flights, runway maintenance, and our ability to receive supplies will continue to be maintained,” it said.

The month of April saw 0 scheduled passengers and 676 chartered passengers. The month of April in 2019 saw 5,027 scheduled passengers and 527 chartered passengers.