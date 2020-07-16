Air Canada Smithers cancellations extended to end of August

Air Canada has once again pushed back its comeback into Smithers due to a lack of demand.
The airline was scheduled to resume flights into YYD earlier this summer but has now twice-delayed when it will return after it suspended flights in and out of Smithers during the pandemic starting in April.
Airport Manager Rob Blackburn said Air Canada now plans to resume flights into the Smithers airport on August 23.
In the meantime, Air Canada continues to redirect all passengers through the Northwest Regional Airport in Terrace (YXT).
Central Mountain Air (CMA) also suspended their flights into YYD mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic but Blackburn has not heard any updates from CMA at this point.
editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter