Air Canada is holding its annual general meeting on Thursday. The airline has been bleeding millions of dollars a day this quarter as border shutdowns and minuscule travel demand batter airlines around the globe. CP photo

Air Canada Smithers cancellations extended to end of August

The airline cites like of demand for delay of return to YYD

Air Canada has once again pushed back its comeback into Smithers due to a lack of demand.

The airline was scheduled to resume flights into YYD earlier this summer but has now twice-delayed when it will return after it suspended flights in and out of Smithers during the pandemic starting in April.

Airport Manager Rob Blackburn said Air Canada now plans to resume flights into the Smithers airport on August 23.

RELATED: Air Canada cutting 30 domestic routes, closing stations at eight airports

In the meantime, Air Canada continues to redirect all passengers through the Northwest Regional Airport in Terrace (YXT).

Central Mountain Air (CMA) also suspended their flights into YYD mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic but Blackburn has not heard any updates from CMA at this point.


