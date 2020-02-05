Smithers Regional Airport (YYD). YYD was recently recognized by the BC Aviation Council (BCAC) with their annual Environmental Award for the installation of their new geothermal heating and cooling system. Manager Rob Blackburn was at the annual Silver Wings Awards on Oct. 24 to accept the award on behalf of the airport, which is owned and operated by the Town of Smithers. (File photo)

Air Canada promises to take closer look at pricing between Smithers and Vancouver

The airline will look at a recent YYD fees and charges study to help determine future flight price

You’ve heard it before — cheap flights coming to Smithers — but this time it really could be taking off.

At the end of the Jan. 28 town council meeting Smithers Regional Airport (YYD) Manager Rob Blackburn reported on a conference call between a number of higher-ups at YYD and Air Canada that same morning.

Blackburn characterized the meeting as very positive and said it was nice to hear they were coming to similar conclusions with regard to a recent fees and charges study that indicated despite low airport fees, ticket prices remain higher in Smithers than competing airports.

“[It] was really good to hear that they had actually gone and crunched their own numbers and came up with nearly exactly the same calculations as we had come up with,” said Blackburn.

READ MORE: Despite lowest airport fees, ticket prices remain higher in Smithers

During the call the company also gave YYD a little bit of insight into how their pricing works. The airliner uses software that analyzes the country on a more federal level to determine prices.

Blackburn said Air Canada told him based on YYD’s findings they would be taking the results of the fees and charges study and inputting it into their software to look at pricing models for the future.

“They’ve committed to taking the numbers … and pumping them into [their] software and really committing to looking at that fare from Smithers to Vancouver much more closely than they ever have in the past,” he said.

“The second thing I wanted to highlight to council was that they’ve committed to and would like to come to Smithers and have a face-to-face once our election is wrapped up.”

Councillors voiced their support for ongoing discussions with Air Canada.

“I for one am happy to hear that they’d like to meet and I’m seeing nods around the table,” said Coun. Frank Wray.

Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill echoed his sentiment.

“That’s great to know that there is some better communication happening, so that’s fabulous,” she said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pro-Wet’suwet’en youth group stages sit-in at Manitoba Liberal MP’s office
Next story
Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs agree to sit down with Province at ‘Wiggus’ table

The Province issued a statement saying it welcomed the announcement as a positive sign

Pro-Wet’suwet’en youth group stages sit-in at Manitoba Liberal MP’s office

The group says it is committed to future sit-ins at offices of other MPs and banks which support CGL

Highway 16 reopened after temporarily closure following car accident at Raymond Road

The Interior News has asked the Ministry of Transportation if there were any injuries

Police say woman was detained, not arrested, following unapproved entry of police checkpoint

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on province to boost assisted living units in B.C.

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Most Read