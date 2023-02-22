Air Canada announced Tuesday (Feb. 21) it is piloting new facial recognition technology at the Vancouver International Airport. (Air Canada handout)

Air Canada announced Tuesday (Feb. 21) it is piloting new facial recognition technology at the Vancouver International Airport. (Air Canada handout)

Air Canada piloting facial recognition tech at Vancouver International Airport

Flyers headed to Winnipeg can have machine verify their identity when boarding

Certain flyers headed out of the Vancouver International Airport now have the option to have their identity verified by a machine instead of a person prior to boarding.

Air Canada announced the launch of its pilot facial recognition project Tuesday (Feb. 21). So far, it’s only available for people flying on some flights from Vancouver to Winnipeg and customers using the Air Canada Cafe in Toronto, but the airline says it plans to expand the technology.

The hope, Air Canada says, is to create a speedy and accurate new system.

“Many of our customers already utilize digital credentials to simplify their daily activities such as unlocking mobile phones, entering workplaces, verifying identification during financial transactions and more,” Craig Landry, executive vice president and chief operations officer, said in a statement.

Federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said he sees great potential in the project in making gate boarding easier and faster.

Customers flying on select flights from Vancouver to Winnipeg will receive an invitation to use the facial recognition option. If they choose to, they’ll have to create a digital face-print on the Air Canada app prior to arriving at YVR.

Air Canada says the data will be encrypted and only stored on the person’s phone. It will only be kept for 36 hours.

Flyers who don’t want to use the new technology can board like usual.

READ ALSO: Man charged with six counts of arson after series of fires in BC’s Heritage Park

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air CanadaTechnologytravelVancouver International Airport

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I couldn’t get over it’: Castlegar mother heads to the front lines of Ukraine
Next story
VIDEO: Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination

Just Posted

The Talask Skye was found adrift and tied to a log during a Canadian Coast Guard search for three missing men on Feb. 21. (Photo: supplied)
3 missing boaters found safe north of Prince Rupert

Council gave third reading to a rezoning bylaw to allow for the development of a new business at the site of the former KFC on the corner of Highway 16 and Toronto Street. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Burger King another step closer to coming to Smithers

Prince Rupert Rampage played Hazelton Wolverines in a best-of-three game challenge, losing two back-to-back games on Feb 17 and 10, 4-6 and 3-4. The losses ended the 2022-2023 CILH season for the team who was number one in the league during the regular season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hazelton upsets top seed in CIHL playoffs; Smithers ousted by second seed

Rupert Rampage and Hazelton Wolverines go head to head in a best-of-three game challenge, losing two back-to-back games on Feb 17 and 10, 4-6 and 3-4. The losses ended the 2022-2023 CILH season for the Rupert team who was number one in the league during the regular season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Journey to Coy Cup ends for Rampage in playoff sweep by Hazleton