Westjet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Passengers travelling from Calgary to Penticton today faced an expected change when their flight was diverted back to Calgary after nearly arriving in Penticton.

According to WestJet, flight 3281 was diverted due to ‘uncontrollable weather’ and passengers would be flown to Kelowna tomorrow morning where a bus would drive them to Penticton.

READ MORE: Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

“We basically almost landed in Penticton, we tried to land twice, and we saw the ground and it looked like we were going to land and we turned around and came all the way back to Calgary,” said Shayda John, a passenger on board flight 3281.

For John, one of many left stranded in Calgary, this was not the best way to end a holiday. Since yesterday she has been in and out of airports trying to make it home from vacation in Mexico. To make matters worse, she already spent last night in Calgary due to a layover.

“We’re tired, we have no more clothing that’s clean, and we have no more money to spend [on hotels],” she said.

She estimates about 100 Air Canada passengers were affected by this.

John said in conversation with the airline, they would be responsible for putting themselves up in a hotel.

READ MORE: Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.