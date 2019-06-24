An Air Canada Airbus A320-200 plane taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Air Canada flight forced to turn back to YVR on single engine

Airline says planes are designed to fly on one engine, after aircraft suffered engine problem

An engine shutdown is being blamed for an Air Canada flight to Alaska being forced to return to Vancouver on the weekend.

The airline says the Airbus A320 had left Vancouver for Anchorage when it encountered a problem with one of its engines.

The plane turned around and landed safely in Vancouver where passengers were put on another plane.

Air Canada says planes are designed to fly on one engine and pilots are trained for such situations.

There were 112 people on the flight.

READ MORE: Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

The airline says the plane was taken out of service for maintenance.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Reserve, ride-share, be prepared: Tips from BC Ferries for travelling this Canada Day long weekend
Next story
Top B.C. court upholds ruling that struck down indefinite solitary confinement

Just Posted

Northwest couples compete at His and Hers golf tournament in Prince Rupert

Kitimat and Smithers couples take home the hardware

100 years since the surrender of Simon Gunanoot

The famed Gitsxan hunter was a fugitive for 13 years

Smithers celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

The day included dancing, singing, a moose call contest and a soapberry ice cream tutorial.

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Bestselling Indigenous author enlightens Smithers audience on the Indian Act

Bob Joseph is the author of 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Four-year-old boy assaulted at B.C. soccer game

It happened at a weekend tournament in Ashcroft

Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car

Conservation officers trapped the cubs and transported them to a wildlife sanctuary

Heroism medal for B.C. woman who tried to save wheelchair-bound man stuck on rail tracks

Julie Callaghan awarded Carnegie Medal from U.S.-based foundation for ‘extraordinary heroism’

B.C. students’ camping trip goes ahead despite tents getting stolen

Nanaimo businesses, school staff and parents ensure trip goes on

Feds announce funds to replace Kitimat’s Haisla River Bridge

Bill Morneau said Ottawa’s $275 million will also help fund high energy-efficient gas turbines

Most Read