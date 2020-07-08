Air Canada delays return to YYD

Flights were supposed to resume July 1 but are now scheduled for August 1

The Air Canada Express service from Smithers to Vancouver is now currently planned to resume August 1, a month later than originally hoped due to lack of demand.

According to their communications team the planned schedule will be twice daily flights operated by Jazz Aviation LP with Q400 aircraft, and as always, the flights will be reviewed and adjusted as warranted based on commercial demand.

Air Canada and Central Mountain Air suspended all their flights into YYD mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension applied to both incoming and outgoing flights.

Air Canada redirected all passengers through the Northwest Regional Airport in Terrace (YXT).

In a March 24 press release, the Town of Smithers confirmed other airport services will be maintained.

“The Airport Administration Office and the Town of Smithers confirms that essential airport services such as access for emergency medical evacuations, charter flights, runway maintenance, and our ability to receive supplies will continue to be maintained,” it said.

The month of April saw 0 scheduled passengers and 676 chartered passengers. The month of April in 2019 saw 5,027 scheduled passengers and 527 chartered passengers.

