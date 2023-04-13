Affordable housing project on Main St gets green light for less parking

Smithers council allows for a variance to reduce the number of parking stalls

Dze L K’ant Housing Society Project slated for the old LB Warner site on Main Street between Tenth and Eleventh Avenues in Smithers. (Contributed photo)

Smithers council is allowing a new housing development to plan for less parking than required by the town’s zoning bylaw.

The Dze L K’ant’ Housing Society’s 37-unit Indigenous residential development on the town-owned, old LB Warner lot on Main Street applied for a variance to reduce the requirement from 1.5 stalls per dwelling unit to 1.0 stall per dwelling unit.

At its March 28 meeting, on town staff’s recommendation, council agreed to reduce the off-street parking requirement for all of the proposed units.

Currently, the parcel is undergoing a subdivision process, as necessary to meet BC Housing’s funding requirement for the proposed housing project.

The Town agreed to demolish the buildings on site and remediate the land to help create more housing in the community as well as give the society a long-term lease for the lot.

Last year, council approved a variance for parking and ornamental street lighting requirements for the development. Council also approved the applicant’s request for the $30,000 off-site works incentive contribution.

However, the proposed development has added a few more units since then and would like to ensure that reduced parking standard will apply to the additional units.

Some councillors had concerns about visitor parking but staff eased their worries by saying the inverse relationship between income level and vehicle ownership is well-established.

Also, the proposed reduction in parking spaces supports the project’s financial viability.

In addition, staff said the reduced parking will also support a site design that is welcoming, rich in open space, and provides opportunities for tenants to enjoy a culturally safe housing environment.

“I’m sure that the project proponents also feel the loss of that space, but at the same time, it is a trade-off, it’s a trade-off for more units, and they’re going to what’s allowable, they’re not exceeding what’s allowable,” said Coun. Frank Wray.

The town also already approved the design in principle but should see a final site plan in the near future for final approval of a development permit.

Affordable housing project on Main Street drawn up

