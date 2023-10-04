Additional daily flight with Air Canada coming to Smithers Oct. 29

The airline will operate two flights per day between Vancouver and Smithers

Air travel between Smithers and Vancouver is about to get a whole lot easier.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, the Town of Smithers announced that the Smithers Regional Airport (YYD) will be adding a second daily flight between the town and Vancouver.

Effective Oct. 29, two Air Canada flights will be arriving at YYD, with a morning arrival time of 9:50 a.m. and am afternoon flight touching down at 5:50 p.m. Flights from YYD to YVR are currently departing at 6:30 p.m.

The announcement comes as good news for the region, which has been waiting for the return of a two-flight per day schedule. Air Canada used to fly out of YYD twice a day and there were plans for that to resume this past summer, but operational considerations put that plan on hold.

Smithers mayor Gladys Atrill says YYD is busy and will make good use of the second flight.

“I am delighted to know a second flight is being added by Air Canada to the Smithers Regional Airport,” she said. “The new schedule will allow residents and business travellers to plan more easily for connecting flights.”

Smithers councillor Sam Raven says that the mayor, airport manager and town administration have all been advocating for a second flights for a long time.

“It’s great to see that hard work and dedication to the residents of the valley pays off,” he said.

Taylor Bachrach, member of parliament for Skeena-Bulkley Valley also released a statement regarding the news of a second flight.

“Convenient, affordable air access to northern communities is vital to our economy and quality of life,” the statement read. “I know Air Canada’s decision to bring back its second daily flight will be appreciated by a lot of people. If the company decided to offer equitable pricing too, folks would be overjoyed.”

The Town of Smithers Facebook post went on to add: “In recent years, the airline industry has faced challenges, and route viability is under constant review. Your support in choosing the Smithers Regional Airport is greatly appreciated.”

Airport manager Rob Blackburn spoke at the regular meeting of Smithers council on Sept. 26 and said that flight numbers are not as high as pre-pandemic levels, but he is hopeful that the return of an additional flight will help.