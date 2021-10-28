Additional COVID-19 cases associated with Oct.19 outbreak identified at Bulkley Valley District Hospital

To date, five patients tested positive for COVID-19 and one died at the Smithers Hospital

Northern Health has identified additional COVID-19 cases at Bulkley Valley District Hospital (BVDH) in Smithers, it said in a news bulletin released this morning (Oct. 28).

“Ongoing monitoring and testing has identified additional COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreak declared October 19, 2021 on the Inpatient Unit,” said Northern Health in its update.

To date, five patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in association with the outbreak, with one patient dead.

“Confirmation of an additional case is not unexpected, given the focus on testing and ongoing monitoring,” said the health authority.

Public health officials will be monitoring the situation carefully over coming weeks and will only declare the outbreak over when they are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped.

The outbreak declaration does not include the Maternity section of the BVDH Inpatient Unit at this time.

Enhanced outbreak control measures remain in place at Bulkley Valley District Hospital.