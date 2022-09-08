Adam Koch throws his name in the ring

Adam Koch is running for Smithers council in the upcoming municipal election. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Another person has added their name to the short list running for Smithers council.

Adam Koch said he decided to put his name forward because he was born and raised in Smithers and wants to be more involved with the community and what goes on in the town.

“I used to be pretty involved with the community here when I was the computer tutor at the public library a few years ago and loved being able to help others and want to get back to doing more for people again,” he said. “Being born and raised here, I am well aware of the challenges that many are facing here such as affordable housing and increasing costs.”

He added he has experience in accounting and business from attending BCIT in Burnaby and feels that knowledge along with his other experience would make him a great candidate for town council.

“I intend to focus on making sure the community wants and needs are heard and that they feel like they are heard and have a candidate that is working with them. I like to be practical about my approach to things and intend to continue to be as efficient and straight forward as I can,” he said.

Koch is currently working at Starlynx Communications and his hobbies include photography, specifically wildlife photography.

The nomination period closes Sept. 9.

Elections will be held OCt. 15.

