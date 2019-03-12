Actresses Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin charged in college admissions bribery scheme

Prosecutors said parents paid a U.S. admissions consultant to bribe coaches and administrator

Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged along with at least 40 other people Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed college coaches and insiders at testing centres to help get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country, prosecutors said.

“These parents are a catalogue of wealth and privilege,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in announcing the $25 million federal bribery case.

Those charged included several athletic coaches.

Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consultant from 2011 through last month to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes, to alter test scores and to have others take online classes to boost their children’s chances of getting into schools.

“For every student admitted through fraud, an honest and genuinely talented student was rejected,” Lelling said.

The racketeering conspiracy charges were brought against coaches at schools including Wake Forest, Stanford, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and University of California, Los Angeles.

Lelling said it was the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.

A former Yale soccer coach pleaded guilty and helped build the case against others.

Authorities said coaches in such sports as soccer, tennis and volleyball accepted bribes to put students on lists of recruited athletes, regardless of their ability or experience.

The bribes allegedly came through an admissions consulting company in Newport Beach, California. Authorities said parents paid the founder of the Edge College & Career Network approximately $25 million to get their children into college.

Loughlin appeared in the ABC sitcom “Full House,” and Huffman starred in ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.

Court documents said Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation, so her daughter could partake in the college entrance cheating scam.

Court papers said a co-operating witness met with Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, at their Los Angeles home and explained the scam to them. The co-operator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse “agreed to the plan.”

Messages seeking comment with representatives for Huffman and Loughlin were not immediately returned.

Alanna Durkin Richer And Collin Binkley, The Associated Press

Previous story
B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’: regulation board
Next story
How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Just Posted

Coast Mountains School District receives provincial funding for upgrade projects

Upgrades planned for Kitwanga, Kildala and Nechako elementary schools

New exhibition features wildlife paintings and ceramics

Kaaren Soby takes her art in a new direction with a wildlife show at the Smithers Art Gallery

Smithers provincial snowboard sweep

Smithers Secondary win snowboard banners at BC High School Sports provincials on Hudson Bay Mtn.

There is no service in Prince Rupert to transport the dead

Smithers-based company hiring to clear scenes “graphic in nature” throughout Northwest.

Winter Tri-Oval Races

Event featured a variety of vehicles racing on an 3/8 mile track at former Smithers Par 3.

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at B.C. port training centre

RCMP investigating after shooting at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Man falls 20 feet off B.C. bridge onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous stunt

Police say alcohol contributed to a “bad decision”

‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

B.C. man killed in Ethiopian plane crash remembered for his enthusiasm, giant smile

Messent was to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada in Nairobi, Kenya.

Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Sugar babies rely on sugar daddies and mommies to help pay for university, as debt rates soar

How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Corporation launches public engagement as it looks to replace four major boats

Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy

New economy has grown to 10,000 companies, 114,000 B.C. jobs

Most Read