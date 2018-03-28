Garth Wale is a rehabilitation assistant at Ponderosa Lodge in Kamloops and a member of the Gitxsan First Nation. Photo: Interior Health.

Aboriginal Interior Health employee brings his heritage to work

Garth Wale says his Indigenous background helps him at work at Ponderosa Lodge.

Rehabilitation assistant Garth Wale identifies as a husband, a dad, a brother, a 31-year employee of Interior Health, and a proud member of the Gitxsan First Nation.

He is also a valued team member at Ponderosa Lodge in Kamloops, where his calm, kind demeanour makes him a favourite with residents. At least seven times in the space of 10 minutes, a confused resident interrupts him, and each time his response is as genuine as the first one.

“I love working here,” he says.

Wale worked in purchasing at Overlander Residential Care for many years, then moved to logistics at Royal Inland Hospital. Nine years ago he decided he wanted to try something different, so he took the rehabilitation assistant course. He completed his internship at RIH, but when a job came up at Ponderosa, it proved to be the perfect fit.

“I like elderly people, and I enjoy getting to know them and meeting their families.”

The job also appeals to his interest in physical activity. His whole family is sports-minded, playing all different sports. Wale’s passions were hockey and volleyball, which he played well into adulthood, although he has traded in the skates and court shoes to spend more time with his two young sons.

Wale was born in Hazelton, and although his family eventually moved to Kamloops, they returned north every summer to spend time with relatives and take part in traditional pastimes, including a lot of salmon fishing.

Over the years, he has seen more Aboriginal staff start to populate the IH workforce, and is hopeful it will continue.

“I think it’s great to see the recognition of Aboriginal culture as a positive component for health- care,” says Wale. “It’s important for First Nations and Métis people to realize they can succeed in these careers. If they see more Aboriginal people working at health-care sites, they may be inclined to try it.”

One of his four brothers is a nurse practitioner who works with the Iskut community in the Stikine country of northwestern B.C. Wale’s own background is diverse, with his dad coming from the Gitxsan First Nation and his mom an Irish-Canadian.

“Growing up in that environment, you appreciate ethnicity and diversity, which also makes a workplace better,” he says.

Wale sees firsthand the difference his Indigenous heritage can have on making a First Nations elder feel more comfortable when he or she first arrives at Ponderosa. He also appreciates being able to call on Aboriginal patient navigator Cassie Michell in situations where families need a little extra support.

He believes that expanding the Aboriginal workforce in Interior Health will bring only positive benefits to both patients and staff, as cultural sensitivity becomes something that is second nature to everyone in all levels of jobs.


