A look at the more than 20 trips Prince Philip made to Canada

The Queen and Prince Philip have lavished much attention on Canada over their lives

The Queen, centre, Prince Philip, right, and Princess Anne relax as they sail to Victoria, B.C., on May 3, 1971 accompanied out of Vancouver harbour by numerous small craft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Croke

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has died at age 99, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

The Queen and Prince Philip have lavished much attention on Canada over their lives, each visiting the country more than 20 times over the years.

The list below includes some notable visits by Prince Philip without the Queen as well as the Queen’s official visits to Canada with Philip.

___

1951: Princess Elizabeth and her new husband, Prince Philip, do a coast-to-coast tour of the country. It is Princess Elizabeth’s inaugural visit to Canada.

___

1954: Prince Philip makes a solo, 20-day visit to various Canadian cities including Ottawa and Vancouver.

___

1957: The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh pay a four-day visit to Hull and Ottawa, where they officially open the fall session of Parliament. It is Her Majesty’s first visit as Queen

___

1959: The Queen, with Prince Philip, do a six-week tour of all provinces and territories. Highlights include being on hand for the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

___

1962: Over a span of 23 days, Prince Philip attends a Commonwealth Study Conference and visits five cities across Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

___

1964: The Queen and Prince Philip visit Charlottetown, Quebec City and Ottawa to attend a commemoration of Confederation meetings that took place a century earlier.

___

1967: The Queen and Prince Philip spend six days in Ottawa and Montreal attending celebrations for Canada’s centennial and Expo 67.

___

1967: Prince Philip travels to Winnipeg to open the Pan American Games.

___

1969: Prince Philip visits six provinces in roughly two weeks to study operations of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

___

1970: The Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Anne and Prince Charles visit Manitoba to mark the 100th anniversary of the province’s entry into Confederation. They also tour the Northwest Territories to participate in its centennial.

___

1971: The Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Anne visit British Columbia to mark its centenary anniversary of joining Confederation.

___

1973: The Queen and Prince Philip visit Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and Alberta. They mark the RCMP centennial, the centennial of P.E.I. joining Confederation and the tercentennial of Kingston, Ont.

___

1973: Less than a month after their previous visit, the Queen and Prince Philip return to Canada to greet heads of government at Commonwealth meetings in Ottawa.

___

1976: The Queen and princes Philip, Charles, Andrew and Edward tour Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. They also take in the opening ceremonies for the Montreal Olympics and stay to watch Princess Anne compete in equestrian events.

___

1977: The Queen and Prince Philip pay a five-day visit to Ottawa to mark her Silver Jubilee.

___

1978: The Queen and princes Philip, Edward and Andrew visit Newfoundland, Saskatchewan and Alberta, where they attend the Commonwealth Games in Edmonton.

___

1982: The Queen, accompanied by Prince Philip, visit Ottawa for four days to sign the proclamation of the Constitution Act.

___

1983: The Queen and Prince Philip tour various cities in British Columbia over a three-day visit.

___

1984: The Queen and Prince Philip visit New Brunswick and Ontario for both provinces’ bicentennials. The Queen carries on alone to tour Manitoba.

___

1987: The Queen and Prince Philip visit British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Quebec over a 16-day tour.

___

1989: Prince Philip makes a four-day visit to attend various ceremonies in Montreal.

___

1993: Prince Philip travels solo to Toronto and Montreal for various presentations and ceremonies.

___

1994: The Queen and Prince Philip tour Nova Scotia and British Columbia, where they attended the Commonwealth Games in Victoria. The Duke of Edinburgh also makes stops in the northern territories.

___

1997: The Queen and Prince Philip travel to Newfoundland in order to celebrate the 500th anniversary of John Cabot’s arrival. The Queen also visits several cities in Ontario, while Prince Philip surveys flood damage in Manitoba.

___

2002: The Queen and Prince Philip make an 11-day visit to Canada on the last leg of their Commonwealth Golden Jubilee tour. Among other events, she drops a ceremonial puck at a Vancouver Canucks game, visits the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa, attends a lunch at Rideau Hall with 51 distinguished Canadians and presents the RCMP musical ride with an Irish mare.

___

2005: The Queen and Prince Philip make a nine-day tour of Saskatchewan and Alberta to celebrate both provinces’ centennials. The trip was characterized by torrents of rain at nearly every stop.

___

2010: Accompanied by Prince Philip, the Queen makes a nine-day trip to Canada, starting with a stop in Halifax where she reviewed a flotilla of international warships. The Queen also visits Ottawa, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Waterloo, Ont.

___

2013: Prince Philip makes a solo, two-day visit to Toronto where he is presented with the highest rank of the Order of Canada. He is also awarded new regimental colours to the Third Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment.

