A familiar last name assumes the role of mayor in Hazelton

Julie Maitland, daughter of Alice Maitland, will wear the mayor’s chain of office

Julie Maitland at the Hazelton Wolverines game on election night. (Contributed photo)

The Maitland legacy is continuing in the Village of Hazelton.

Julie Maitland won the mayoral race against Charlotte Lindford in a landslide in the municipal election on Saturday. Maitland won with 113 votes, compared to Lindford’s 23.

The daughter of one of B.C.’s longest-serving mayors, Alice Maitland, is stepping into the role.

Julie said she was pleasantly surprised with the win and very happy.

She added her mom was also very excited.

“She was excited when I was running and I just texted her [to tell her about the win] and she said, of course!”

Julie previously served as a councillor.

All four councillors won by acclamation.

They are: Christine M Anonuevo and incumbents Wendy C Blackstock, Buddy G Smith, and Jody F Tetreau.

In 2018 the estimated eligible voter turnout for the Hazelton (Village) was 25.9 percent.

This year, the estimated total voter turnout was much higher at 65 per cent.

“It was a great number of voters that came out,” Julie said. “It was great to see so many people come out.”

@MariscaDekkema

marisca.bakker@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022