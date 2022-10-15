Julie Maitland at the Hazelton Wolverines game on election night. (Contributed photo)

Julie Maitland at the Hazelton Wolverines game on election night. (Contributed photo)

A familiar last name assumes the role of mayor in Hazelton

Julie Maitland, daughter of Alice Maitland, will wear the mayor’s chain of office

The Maitland legacy is continuing in the Village of Hazelton.

Julie Maitland won the mayoral race against Charlotte Lindford in a landslide in the municipal election on Saturday. Maitland won with 113 votes, compared to Lindford’s 23.

The daughter of one of B.C.’s longest-serving mayors, Alice Maitland, is stepping into the role.

Julie said she was pleasantly surprised with the win and very happy.

She added her mom was also very excited.

“She was excited when I was running and I just texted her [to tell her about the win] and she said, of course!”

Julie previously served as a councillor.

All four councillors won by acclamation.

They are: Christine M Anonuevo and incumbents Wendy C Blackstock, Buddy G Smith, and Jody F Tetreau.

In 2018 the estimated eligible voter turnout for the Hazelton (Village) was 25.9 percent.

This year, the estimated total voter turnout was much higher at 65 per cent.

“It was a great number of voters that came out,” Julie said. “It was great to see so many people come out.”

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022

Previous story
Leroy Dekens declared as new Village of Telkwa Mayor
Next story
Status Quo in New Hazelton

Just Posted

New Hazelton Mayor Gail Lowry. (Contributed photo)
Status Quo in New Hazelton

Leroy Dekens is the new Mayor of Telkwa, in the 2022 municipal elections. (Village of Telkwa photo)
Leroy Dekens declared as new Village of Telkwa Mayor

Hazelton voters can head to the Riverboat Building at 4265 Government Street to vote on Oct. 15 2022. (Google Images)
A familiar last name assumes the role of mayor in Hazelton

Access to a new medical clinic opening Monday will be through the side door of the building located at 3842 Third Ave. in Smithers. (Thom Barker photo)
New walk-in medical clinic opens Monday