A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

911 callers seeing 3+ minute hold times in B.C. over high call volumes: E-Comm

Callers asked to stay on the line and not hang up to try again

Anyone needing emergency services in B.C. may be put on hold for three minutes, if not longer, according to E-Comm.

The agency posted to social media just after 11 a.m. Monday (Nov. 8) morning noting that the wait times of three minutes or longer are due to higher call volumes and more requests for ambulances.

“If you hear a recorded message, stay on the line,” E-Comm stated, adding that hanging up and calling again increases wait times both for that caller and for everyone else.

This is not the first time wait for a 911 operator or an ambulance have have raised concerns in B.C. In August, a 72-year-old Parksville man died in his home while his family waited on hold for a half-hour after calling 911.

READ MORE: Surrey residents report calling 911 for ambulances that didn’t arrive

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Healthcare

Previous story
UPDATE: Anti-vaxxers get past security to watch B.C. minor football game
Next story
Federal leaders remember sacrifices, injustices endured by Indigenous veterans

Just Posted

Portrait of the Williams family used in a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the funeral of Shirley Williams and Jovan Williams who were killed in a police-involved shooting. Shirley is wearing a white hat and Jovan is the taller of the two men. (File photo)
Inquest into Granisle police shooting death recommends creating community crisis intervention teams

There were 61 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Terrace local health area during the week of Oct, 24, to Oct. 30, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
Smithers records 54 new COVID cases Oct 24 – 30

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Castle Bulkley Valley Home Centre in Telkwa wins national award. (Submitted photo)
Castle-Bulkley Valley Home Centre wins national award