More first-time homebuyers need help from their parents to purchase a property in the Okanagan/Kamloops region (file)

90 per cent of first-time homebuyers in B.C. need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 70 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help

Purchasing a house has become increasingly harder for first-time homebuyers in B.C., even more so for those living in the Okanagan/Kamloops region.

According to a recent 2019 BC Notaries Association real estate report, more first-time homebuyers are requiring financial help from their parents to buy a property.

In 2019, the report said 92 per cent of first-time homebuyers in the Okanagan/Kamloops region required financial help from their parents to secure a down payment of less than 25 per cent for a home. That’s a 56 per cent increase since 2015.

Across the province, 90 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed help from their parents to secure a home, up from 70 per cent in 2015.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan residents need to make $52,000 annually to live comfortably: report

Between 2015 and 2019, the report said that the number of first-time homebuyers in the Okanagan/Kamloops region requiring financial support to secure a general down payment for a home also increased from 83 per cent to 86 per cent.

Province wide, there was a 40 per cent reduction in homebuyer activity reported by notaries.

The report stated increased mortgage restrictions, lack of supply, and new taxes as some of the biggest hurdles for first-time homebuyers trying to enter the B.C. real estate market.

Between 2012 and 2018, a single-detached home in the increased by 70 per cent to $779,000, in the Central Okanagan.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect
Next story
Animals at Greater Vancouver Zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Just Posted

UPDATE: Izaiah Loring family says young man missing since Boxing Day has been found

No details have been released; family requests privacy

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

Unidentified flying object’s course plotted to Smithers

Scientists split: some argue it has a shiny nose, others even say it glows

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calling for independent review of RCMP action at Gidimt’en

Bachrach wants the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to conduct a review of RCMP action

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at Greater Vancouver Zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

90 per cent of first-time homebuyers in B.C. need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 70 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help

B.C. forest industry ending 2019 in distress

Premier’s year-end interview looks ahead to 2020

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Most Read