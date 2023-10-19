$750 million cargo logistics project announced for Prince Rupert port

The project will bring 200 jobs to the Prince Rupert region, according to the port authority

A $750 million export logistics project on Ridley Island was announced on Oct. 19 by the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA). The port says this will enable seismic growth in the sector once finished.

In partnership with the province, federal government, CN and freight-logistics company Ray-Mont Logisitics, the PRPA claims the massive investment will bring 200 jobs to Prince Rupert.

With construction beginning this month, the PRPA says the extensive project should be completed by late-summer 2026.

Expansion of the cargo capacity comes along with further development on the Fairview Container Terminal, Wolverine Terminals and Vopak Pacific Canada, all looking to take advantage of Prince Rupert’s close proximity to Asian markets.

The Ridley Island development will be a step in attracting more trade to Prince Rupert and Canada in general, according to PRPA president and CEO Shaun Stevenson.

“The development of this innovative project and its introduction of large-scale export logistics capabilities at the Port will fundamentally improve competitiveness for Canadian exporters, and marks the opening of a new chapter of Prince Rupert intermodal growth,” he said.

Metlakatla First Nation, Lax Kw’alaams Band, Gitxaała Nation and IDL Projects, have been handed the main contract on Ridley Island’s development, according to the PRPA’s announcement.

Gitxaała Nation Chief Councillor Linda Innes said the Nation is “proud” to be working on the three-year-long project, hoping it will help the port’s ability to compete in the global shipping market.

“The addition of a dedicated export logistics platform should greatly increase the ability of Canadian exporters to compete globally, while adding yet another piece to the puzzle in PRPA’s vision of a truly world-class port,” she said.

The final product of the export logistics project will boost B.C.’s ability to face future global supply chain issues, according to Rob Fleming, BC Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“With global market dynamics continuing to create challenges for supply chains, forward-thinking projects like this one are helping to make BC’s transportation and logistics network more efficient and more resilient,” he said.

Of the $750 million, $65 million is being provided by the federal Transportation Corridor Fund while $25 million is coming from the province’s Stronger B.C. program. A breakdown of the remainder of the financing between the port, CN and Ray-Mont was not provided.