71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to wake up in a tent next to Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Many British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors this summer say they’d prefer to go with Justin Trudeau or Shania Twain if they had a choice.

That’s according to a new Hipcamp survey that surveyed 1,000 Canadians, asking them who they would most like to wake up next to in a tent.

For most men, the answer was not their kids.

Around 65 per cent of fathers – at rates 30 per cent higher than mothers – would prefer to “escape their kids” rather than wake up next to them. Similar numbers were observed for men and women asked if they’d be OK with waking up beside their next-door neighbour.

Nationally, not even a third of Canadians (30.6%) say they’d prefer to have their romantic partner as their tentmate. That privilege went to country star Shania Twain, at 36 per cent.

Following Twain, Canadians chose Sandra Oh (12.7%), Celine Dion (12.3%), Justin Trudeau (12%), Justin Bieber (10%), Dan Levy (9%) and Drake (8%).

More than one in 10 Canadians, 13 per cent, say they would rather ditch humans altogether, preferring to camp instead with their cat or dog.

All in all, most Canadians say they are in need of a vacation and believe camping is the best and safest way to do that during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Especially men, of whom 68 per cent have already booked time off for their getaway.

