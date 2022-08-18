7 new B.C. single-day temperature records set amid August heat wave

A strong ridge of high pressure has much of southern B.C. under a heat warning that is expected to last until Friday.
Daytimes highs ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s are expected.
Hot temperatures on Wednesday (Aug. 17) broke single-day heat records in seven areas across B.C. The highest temperatures were recorded in Lillooet where it reached 38.2 C, breaking the previous record of 37.8 C set in 1977.
B.C. single-day heat records set on Wednesday
• Comox– 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)
• Courtenay – 31.6 C (previously 30.4 C set in 1977)
• Gibsons – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)
• Lillooet – 38.2 C (previously 37.8 C set in 1977)
• Lytton – 42.2 C (previously 41.4 C set in 2018)
• Malahat – 31.4 C (tied previous record set in 2008)
• Pemberton – 37 C (previously 36.1 C set in 1977)
• Sechelt – 31.1 C (previously 30.9 C set in 2012)
@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
