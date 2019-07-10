It’s 7-Eleven’s 50th birthday and it’s celebrating with free Slurpees across Canada! (File photo)

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

Seventh month.

Eleventh day.

July 11—otherwise known as 7-11— marks the 50th anniversary for 7-Eleven Canada, as well as the annual 7-Eleven Day event, on which the convenience store serves free Slurpees from 11 a.m. to midnight.

But this year they’re kicking it up a notch.

READ MORE: Response from community has been ‘overwhelming’ to Taco Time petition

READ MORE: Wine and food trucks set to face-off at new Kelowna event

For its golden jubilee celebration tomorrow, 7-Eleven is still hosting its annual 7-Eleven Day event but is also giving away 1500 of those free Slurpees in exclusive 12 oz. commemorative cups at each of its 590 stores across the country.

“We are honoured to be celebrating 50 years in Canada. The impact our stores have had on Canadian culture has been incredible and the iconic Slurpee has become part of the Canadian identity. said Doug Rosencrans, VP and GM of 7-Eleven Canada. “We are grateful for the love and support of Canadian Slurpee fans and their loyalty that has made Manitoba the Slurpee Capital of the World. This is our opportunity to thank Canadians for 50 incredible years of memories, and to celebrate 50 more to come!”

The cups will feature a composition of images of fans and also unlock a lens on Snapchat. 7-Eleven said the lens would “get fans dancing through the decades!”

Customers can also scan their 7-Eleven Day cup to get 1000 free 7Rewards points. 7Rewards members can spend 1000 points to pay for a medium Slurpee on their next visit.

More information about 7-Eleven Day and its festivities can be found at slurpee.ca/birthday.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Are robots coming for your jobs? This think tank says no
Next story
Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

Just Posted

Neigbours fed up with pellet plant noise

A petition from 50 residents brought to council, company says noise mitigation plan coming in August

What is old is new again: The restoration of historic Elk’s Lodge

New owners welcome Elks for a luncheon

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Smithers hires new CAO

Alan Harris comes to the town from Beaumont, Alta. where he was general manager, Corporate Services

Smithers council declares climate emergency

The motion passed 4-3 with Councillors Lorne Benson, John Buikema and Frank Wray opposed.

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

B.C. gas prices rose with land values, but high costs still not fully clear: report

Report for BC Utilities Commission can’t fully point to why wholesale gas prices are so high

20 cats rescued after B.C. man allegedly tries to strangle them

Rescued from the Interior, 15 kittens and five cats are now in the care of Victoria Humane Society

Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Most Read