65-year-old motorcycle driver dies after crash north of Hixon

Prince George RCMP are asking anyone who captured dashcam footage before a fatal motorcycle crash to contact them.
A 65-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle near the Woodpecker Rest Stop on Highway 97 around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. The rest stop is 10 km north of Hixon.
“Initial reports stated the southbound motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the highway and entered the ditch,” a Prince George RCMP news release notes. “BC Emergency Health Services transported the 65-year-old driver to hospital; unfortunately, the driver did not survive his injuries.”
Prince George police responded to another motorcycle crash earlier that day. The 19-year-old driver in that crash was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The Prince George RCMP would like to remind drivers that motorcycle season is upon us and to double check for motorcycles before making a turn,” the release says. “In addition, motorcycle drivers should be comfortable with their skills and abilities before taking to the public streets.”
The Prince George RCMP can be reached at 250-561-3300.
