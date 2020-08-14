B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)
629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating
84 new cases, no additional deaths
Eighty-four more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
In total, 629 people are currently fighting the novel coronavirus and 2,026 people are “under active public health monitoring” through contact tracing, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health Friday (Aug. 14)
Of those, 12 people are in hospital, with four people in intensive care.
There have been no new deaths, leaving the total at 196.
That brings the total number of cases provincewide to 4,358 since the start of the pandemic. Since then, 3,533 people have recovered.
Coronavirus
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here