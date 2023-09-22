$61M in B.C. housing help on its way soon , premier pledges

Eby promises fund to help communities accelerate projects, $4.75 million for rural firefighters

Premier David Eby promised municipalities $61 million to help accelerate housing and another $4.75 million for rural firefighters.

Eby made these promises in addressing delegates at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities annual conference in Vancouver.

Eby acknowledged that the province is asking much of municipalities to deliver more housing, pointing to pending legislation coming next month. This legislation allowing for more density will create more work for municipal staff and the money will help municipalities build the necessary capacity, he said.

The money for rural firefighters will help volunteers who want to help provincial firefighters.

“We want to support that effort,” he said.

Eby also signalled more attention to rural British Columbia. He said government needs to have a “lens” on the concerns of rural British Columbia.

Eby also departed from historical practice by taking questions from delegates with out-going UBCM Jen Ford president moderating.

More to come…

