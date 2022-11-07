60th Smithers Rotary auction underway

The Smithers Rotary Club’s annual auction and biggest fundraiser of the year has kicked off.

The online part of it has been going since Nov. 1 and the live auction will be held on Nov 22 and 23 at Hoskins Ford.

People are welcome to come down and look at some of the bigger items, and pick up won items once the auction has closed. It will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.

Because this is Rotary’s 60th anniversary of the auction, there will also be door prizes.

Every year, half of the money raised goes to a certain project in town and the other half goes to a fund the club distributes during the year to other programs or organizations that request money. Funds also go toward the club’s annual bursaries given out at the high schools in Smithers and Hazelton.

This year’s special project is the Smithers Splash Park initiative.

“Many of our members hear often would that be a great addition to Smithers and The Rotary Club agrees,” said club president Lauren Williams.

Last year the auction raked in about $36,000, the highest on recent record.

More information on how to bid and items available can be found on Rotary’s website.



editor@interior-news.com

