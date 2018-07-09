$60-million Coast Mountains School District budget

After earlier incident, CMSD says bus drivers can remove a student only for safety of others.

The Coast Mountains School District (CMSD) is projecting a $970,000 deficit next school year, with $58.393 million estimated in revenue, $661,000 allocated from surplus last year, and $60.025 million in expenses.

Maintenance and renos

The CMSD received $1,515,315 from the Ministry of Education for its annual facility grant. The money will pay for general repairs and maintenance projects, as well as renovations to create multi-use space at Caledonia Secondary School, to renovate a maintenance department office at Hazelton Secondary, and to replace the theatre stage floor at Mount Elizabeth Middle/Secondary School in Kitimat.

Bus ride safety

In response to a situation earlier this year, the CMSD established a working group and revised its transportation regulation to say that bus drivers can remove a student from a bus only when their behaviour is jeopardizing the safety of others. A bus driver can also refuse to allow a student to board.

Aboriginal special hires

The CMSD renewed a five-year Aboriginal Special Program Status agreement with the BC Human Rights Tribunal that allows them to give hiring preference for 1.31-positions to people with Aboriginal ancestry and intimate knowledge of local First Nations language and culture.

Employee protection

CMSD clarified its employee protection with the first reading of a revised indemnification bylaw. The bylaw, previously more general, now says the board will support its employees “from any civil action or proceeding brought against [them] which arises, wholly or partly, from the lawful performance of his/her duties.” Protection and costs for legal defence is also promised when lawsuits come against employees doing things “reasonably believed to be lawful.”