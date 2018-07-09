$60-million Coast Mountains School District budget

After earlier incident, CMSD says bus drivers can remove a student only for safety of others.

The Coast Mountains School District (CMSD) is projecting a $970,000 deficit next school year, with $58.393 million estimated in revenue, $661,000 allocated from surplus last year, and $60.025 million in expenses.

Maintenance and renos

The CMSD received $1,515,315 from the Ministry of Education for its annual facility grant. The money will pay for general repairs and maintenance projects, as well as renovations to create multi-use space at Caledonia Secondary School, to renovate a maintenance department office at Hazelton Secondary, and to replace the theatre stage floor at Mount Elizabeth Middle/Secondary School in Kitimat.

Bus ride safety

In response to a situation earlier this year, the CMSD established a working group and revised its transportation regulation to say that bus drivers can remove a student from a bus only when their behaviour is jeopardizing the safety of others. A bus driver can also refuse to allow a student to board.

Aboriginal special hires

The CMSD renewed a five-year Aboriginal Special Program Status agreement with the BC Human Rights Tribunal that allows them to give hiring preference for 1.31-positions to people with Aboriginal ancestry and intimate knowledge of local First Nations language and culture.

Employee protection

CMSD clarified its employee protection with the first reading of a revised indemnification bylaw. The bylaw, previously more general, now says the board will support its employees “from any civil action or proceeding brought against [them] which arises, wholly or partly, from the lawful performance of his/her duties.” Protection and costs for legal defence is also promised when lawsuits come against employees doing things “reasonably believed to be lawful.”

Previous story
Bear activity around Willowvale and Elks
Next story
Weinstein pleads not guilty on sex crime charges, released on bail

Just Posted

$60-million Coast Mountains School District budget

After earlier incident, CMSD says bus drivers can remove a student only for safety of others.

Red Cross health equipment loans double in five years

Volunteers needed to create regular office hours in Smithers

Run organizer needed for Quick Terry Fox Run

Quick has hosted an annual Terry Fox Run since 1985 and contributed over $21,000 to cancer research.

Smithers’ Dale Ehrstien opens for Trailer Park Boys stars

Ehrstien only started doing stand up seven months ago.

Unleashing the dragon on Tyhee Lake

Dragon boat open to all twice per week on Tyhee Lake.

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design buy 2020

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Weinstein pleads not guilty on sex crime charges, released on bail

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault

Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs

Union calling on health ministry and Fraser Health to save jobs

Rescuers search for man whose boat capsized in the Kitimat River

Search and rescue say he hit a log jam going down the river

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Most Read