6 people taken to hospital after stabbing at North Vancouver library

The suspect, who appears to have acted alone, is now in police custody

A man is in custody after multiple people were stabbed inside and outside of the Lynn Valley Library. (SR Media Canada)

A series of stabbings took place Saturday afternoon “within and outside” the Lynn Valley Library, confirmed North Vancouver RCMP.

The suspect – who appears to have acted alone – is now in custody. Six people have been taken to hospital, according to BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Amy Robertson.

Supervising vehicles came along with 11 ambulances that were dispatched to Lynn Valley Road and 29th Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. The area remained cordoned off at 3:20 p.m.

The attacks pose no ongoing threat to the public, police said, still on the lookout for more potential victims.

Witnesses are asked to call the RCMP at 604-985-1311.

Lynn Valley Library stabbing has the entire area shut down with crime scenes taped off in multiple locations. #NorthVan pic.twitter.com/yD4MVsUGAe — Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) March 27, 2021

#ALERT: informing the public of multiple victims stabbed within & outside #LynnValley Library. One suspect in custody. Appears this was a lone suspect. No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims. Any witnesses please call us at 604-985-1311 — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) March 27, 2021

North Vancouver District Public Library tweeted the branch would be closed for the rest of the day, “due to an incident in the area.”

The library did not divulge details of what occurred but asked the public to avoid the location.

Due to an incident in the area, Lynn Valley Library is closed for the rest of the day. Please avoid the area – thank you. pic.twitter.com/t8NFDsjFqX — North Vancouver District Public Library (@nvdpl) March 27, 2021

More to come.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

stabbing