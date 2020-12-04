54 positive COVID-19 cases associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

54 employees at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak announcement on Nov. 19, Northern Health said in a release Friday (Dec. 4).
This is a two-person increase since the last update on Dec. 1. Northern Health said five of these cases are still active and 49 are considered recovered.
One person is still in self-isolation at the project site and the remaining employees are in isolation in their home communities.
Northern Health said that they are still screening employees on-site, as well as continuing contact management and tracing. There are still no public exposures in Kitimat and the surrounding area at this time.
clare.rayment@northernsentinel.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter