Super 8 Motel in Winnipeg. (Google Maps)

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Winnipeg emergency officials say 46 people have been taken to hospital due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a hotel.

John Lane, chief of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, says 15 of those people are in critical condition and five are considered to be in unstable condition.

ALSO READ: Carbon monoxide poisonings in B.C. prompt warning about detectors

He says emergency crews were called after an automatic carbon monoxide alarm went off at a Super 8 on Portage Avenue.

Lane says 52 people, including staff, and a dog were evacuated from the hotel.

Officials say those taken to hospital include two children, who are listed as stable, as well as seniors.

Steve Brglez, acting platoon chief, says it’s not expected any of the patients will die from the gas exposure.

“We don’t expect any fatalities from this,” he told reporters Tuesday.

“Several of the (hospital) transports were precautionary just to ensure that everybody gets checked out and gets continued readings over the next two to three hours for the levels of CO in their blood.”

Manitoba Hydro says it has shut off gas to the building and is beginning a ventilation process.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman receives firsthand account of California’s massive earthquake
Next story
FOI data confirms rural drivers discriminated against, former Telkwa mayor says

Just Posted

FOI data confirms rural drivers discriminated against, former Telkwa mayor says

Analyzed rural postal codes paid just over 2.5 times more in premiums than they received in claims

Time to vote for time change change

Thom advocates for B.C. adopting Daylight Saving Time year round

Welcome back Steelheads

Having an adult hockey team is good for the players and the community

Tahltan attempt to evict jade and placer miners

Northwest First Nation says activity is poorly regulated and causing environmental degradation

Smithers invests new $5 million legacy fund into one-year guaranteed investment certificate

The investment is being made at a 2.55 per cent interest rate with Cash Management Group

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

B.C.’s 2019 forest fire season off to a slow, wet start

‘New normal’ of widespread wildfires fails to appear so far

Fifty years of monkey escapades in B.C. city

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

VIDEO: Big Creek area access road washed out due to flooding

Rancher says his access is cut off since the creek peaked on the weekend

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Most Read