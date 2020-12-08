4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

B.C.’s premier has confirmed that 4,000 high-risk residents will be immunized with the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next week.

The news comes as the province moves into another five weeks of restrictions which will see a ban on gatherings and events through the holidays and New Years.

Premier John Horgan said more details will be released Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the province recorded 566 new test-positive cases, as well as 16 more deaths.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus