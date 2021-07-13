Two women look at the wreckage on the morning of Tuesday, July 13, after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna the day previous. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

4 people dead in Kelowna crane collapse

Three workers died on scene and another died in hospital shortly after the incident

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

The RCMP has confirmed four men died as a result of a Monday morning crane collapse in Kelowna, and a fifth is presumed dead beneath the rubble.

The Kelowna RCMP made the announcement in a Tuesday morning press conference.

Another man, not working for Mission Group or the crane operator, is presumed dead and trapped under the wreckage.

The City of Kelowna declared a local state of emergency on Monday afternoon and evacuation orders remain in place for several buildings surrounding the site.

More to come.

The Kelowna RCMP will hold a media conference this morning regarding Monday’s deadly crane collapse.

The crane, at the site of Mission Group’s Brooklyn project in downtown Kelowna, fell around 11 a.m., killing multiple people and causing a large chunk of the downtown core to be ordered evacuated.

Roads in the area remain closed and evacuation orders remain active Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Multiple deaths reported after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse in Kelowna

Police are expected to give an update on the situation, including deaths and injuries.

The Kelowna Capital News will live stream the conference here and on our Facebook page.

City of KelownaKelownaOkanaganRCMP

