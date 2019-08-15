4-H club to raise money for Houston teen

The Houston teen is fighting bone cancer

Topley 4-H, a club that focuses on youth development, is planning to raise money for a Houston teenager who’s fighting cancer.

The club will sell a steer, which was donated by a local family, as part of an auction at the Bulkley Valley Exhibition in Smithers.

Proceeds will go to the family of Landon Thiessen, who was diagnosed in March with stage-four Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.

Although there’s no set goal, Wendy Siemens, beef leader with the Topley 4-H, said the club hopes to raise “as much as possible.”

“The [4-H] kids really want to support another youth in our community, so they want all the funds to go to him to help him through it,” said Siemens.

Except for two short visits home, the 15-year-old has been in Vancouver receiving treatment since mid-February, said his father Jerry Thiessen, noting he’s expected to be there until October.

Landon has completed several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. Since the cancer has affected movement of his left leg, he now relies on crutches or a wheelchair. He’s expecting surgery to replace his left femur with a prosthesis in September.

“We don’t know how this will affect his mobility yet,” said Jerry, adding the surgery will be followed by extensive physiotherapy. “Some patients still skate and ski [after surgery and physiotherapy], and Landon hopes to be one of those of course.”

Landon joined the Houston Minor Hockey league in the 2017/18 season and enjoyed the experience, said Jerry, adding his son also enjoys other outdoor activities such as horseback riding.

Landon started experiencing pain in November, and it halted his skating in the beginning of December, said Jerry.

“He spent several months looking for help for the pain and the loss of use of his left leg [before being diagnosed in March].”

Landon’s steer will be the last item sold at the Aug. 24 auction, which starts at 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds’ beef livestock ring.

One of the world’s largest youth organizations, 4-H can be found in more than 70 countries across the globe. It teaches life skills to youth between the ages of six and 21 through experiential learning programs.

Previous story
All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province
Next story
Health experts urge federal leaders to commit to national pharmacare

Just Posted

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Thursday at the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival

A brass fanfare, Classics on Main and a family folk dance were among the events on Day 2 of the fest

Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

Telkwa angler praises DFO salmon closure

Don Lambie says further actions are required including a seal cull and managing beaver dams

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Most Read