4.8-magnitude earthquake hits close to Tofino, felt as far as Courtenay

A earthquake was detected off Tofino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, but did not cause a tsunami warning. (Josie Osborne/Twitter)

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck roughly 34 kilometres northwest of Tofino on Friday night (Nov. 25), being felt across the island, including in the Comox Valley.

According to Earthquake Canada, the quake happened at 7:50 p.m.

There was no tsunami warning detected.

Many took to social media to share the feeling of rumbles, including MLA Josie Osborne.

Wow! Felt that 4.8M earthquake here in #Tofino just a few minutes ago. The whole house shuddered. Another good reminder to #beprepared. ➡️ https://t.co/GDwtPp60mi — Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) November 26, 2022

My friend in Courtenay felt it, rattled Christmas ornaments and shook her chair she was sitting in. Looks like there were two simultaneously? One near Tofino, one near Courtenay? — Kelly Belle (@KellyBelleO) November 26, 2022

No risk to #BC but this is a large earthquake. An important reminder to have an emergency kit at the ready. https://t.co/vGqO1Pb6jn — ShakeOutBC (@ShakeOutBC) November 22, 2022

