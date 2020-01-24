4.0 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island’s west coast

No tsunami expected at this time

Earthquakes Canada is reporting a 4.0 magnitude earthquake has hit near the Ucluelet area at approximately 1:35 p.m.

People in Port Alberni felt the earth move and others from Nanaimo up to Comox are also reporting that they felt it as well.

At this time, no tsunami is expected on the west coast.

READ: Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

This is the second earthquake to hit the west coast today; Agassiz and Harrison residents felt a 1.6 magnitude at 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 that was three kilometres east-northeast of Agassiz.

READ: Rude awakening: 1.6-magnitude earthquake rouses residents from their sleep

More to come…

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed
Next story
VIDEO: Mass coronavirus quarantines seen in China won’t happen in Canada, authorities say

Just Posted

Witset chosen for housing innovation funding program

Proposal to build healing lodge for at-risk youth one of four selected in B.C.

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and hereditary chiefs agree to future meeting

Scott Fraser was in Smithers on Jan. 22 and spoke with Office of the Wet’suwet’en representatives

Unist’ot’en Camp say RCMP have changed 27 kilometre roadblock rules

Footage shows RCMP telling an unidentified lawyer they can’t re-enter the checkpoint

B.C. Indigenous communities receive funding for hands-on trades training

Nuxalk, Witset, Penticton Indian Band, TRU Williams Lake, and Camosun College among beneficiaries

Telkwa bridge struck by empty logging truck

The truck hit the bridge on its east side and appears to have damaged a wooden beam

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en activists say Victoria arrests a ‘perpetuation of violence’

Group demonstrating in Victoria in protest of Coastal GasLink pipeline

4.0 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island’s west coast

No tsunami expected at this time

VIDEO: Mass coronavirus quarantines seen in China won’t happen in Canada, authorities say

‘If a case comes here, and it is probably … it will still be business as normal’

Brownie, a St. Bernard mix, found suffering from gunshot wound in B.C. Peace region

The dog was also found to be emaciated and suffering from a flea infestation

B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

B.C. tribunal tosses human rights complaint over garlic, onion and latex balloon allergies

Lengthy dispute ends with rejection for Burnaby employee

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

Most Read